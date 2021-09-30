Development of half built hospital outside Tullamore delayed as appeal lodged over another six figure development contribution

The development of the half built hospital outside Tullamore has been delayed as an appeal has been lodged a over six figure development contribution

An appeal is before An Bord Pleanala in connection with the proposed four storey, 244 bedroom nursing home/rehabilitation and step down facility, on the site known locally as Wellwood Health Park just off the Tullamore N52 by-pass.

John Flanagan Developments Limited was given the green light for the facility earlier this year but has appealed the €225,738 in development contribution fees expected to be paid by the company to Offaly County Council.

The appeal was lodged by Scott Hobbs Planning Ltd on behalf of John Flanagan Developments Ltd which stated it considers that the developer contribution requirement is onerous as it does not recognise previous contribution payments by the appellant regarding the development at this site. Accordingly, it is considered that the contribution scheme has not been properly applied by Offaly County Council.

A contribution of €500,000 was paid by the applicant in respect of a development started in 2007 but not completed.