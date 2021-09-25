Highly skilled All-Ireland championships to take place in Offaly

We've had the Ploughing and now it's time for hedge laying. The 2021 All Ireland Hedge Laying Championship will be held at Tinnamuck, Offaly on Saturday, October 2.

The competition is held by the Hedge Laying Association of Ireland who say they are dedicated to the preservation of Irish hedgerows, and of the heritage skills associated with their care and maintenance.

These Hedge Laying skills will be demonstrated by competitors at the Championships, and there will also be expert workshops for anyone to learn more about the history and practice of hedge laying.

Organisers say: "Given the pressing need to address the dangers of climate change, it is clear that the preservation of Ireland’s 500,000 miles of hedgerows present an opportunity to contribute significantly to both the biodiversity and carbon management agenda. Taking place on a working farm, the Championship presents an opportunity to learn about the benefits of, and how best to preserve and nourish our hedgerows - as well a great day out for all!"

The Championship starts at 9am, and continues to 3.30pm with prize-giving at 4pm. There will be onsite catering, a Vintage Farm Machinery show, as well other family-friendly activities and exhibitors.