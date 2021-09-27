Offaly graduate among 52 recruits joining ESB development programme

An Offaly IT Graduate is among fifty-two graduates from Irish and international third level institutions, spanning the fields of engineering, IT, HR, marketing, commercial and finance, who have commenced a three-year development programme with ESB.

Ross McMahon from Tullamore joined 51 other graduates at a recent online induction programme to welcome them to the organisation.

ESB’s Graduate Development Programme forms part of an ambitious drive by the company to recruit talent from third level institutions across the island of Ireland, and internationally.

This year’s graduates will be placed across five business units – ESB Networks, Generation and Trading, Engineering and Major Projects, Customer Solutions and Enterprise Services. The tailored programme offers each graduate the opportunity to gain experience by working on challenging assignments and major projects that offer exposure to the varied businesses of the organisation.

The group have received a range of supports including being partnered with individual mentors from within their business units, IT equipment and access to allow hybrid working as part of ESB's smart working future.

Pat Naughton, ESB’s Executive Director, People & Organisation Development, said: “We warmly welcome 52 new colleagues to our organisation as part of our Graduate Development Programme. Our programme is tailored to nurture professional and personal development, offering hands-on experience and mentorship to ensure a rewarding and dynamic working experience. As they embark on their career with ESB, we wish them every success and are confident that they will make a significant contribution to the success of our businesses.”

ESB is also pleased to announce that recruitment for our 2022 Graduate Development Programme is now open, and we are inviting applications from all final year students.

To apply for ESB’s 2022 Graduate Development Programme click here. Applications are now open until Monday, 25 October 2021.