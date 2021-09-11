Fundraiser underway to help 'little Offaly superman' walk by himself

A fundraiser is under way to raise funds for a Ferbane baby suffering with clubfoot. Ellis McCann suffers from clubfoot, which causes the foot to grow inwards, and he needs to undergo treatment in the UK.

His family is challenging people to walk 500 miles to help get him on his feet.

Over €6,000 has already been raised through a Go Fund Me Page, to cover the cost of accommodation and travel.

The fundraising campaign is called "Walk 500 Miles for Ellis”, and his Mum Niamh Campbell is dreaming of the day when her son can walk by himself in confidence and comfort.

“Any donation,” she says, “would be gratefully accepted, and we ask that when you donate, you tell us how many miles you have walked for Ellis.

“Together, even though we are apart, we can walk the 500 for this little superman. All monies raised and not used will be re-donated to causes that help to treat babies and children like Ellis. We, myself and Chris, want to say a massive thank you to all of you who have donated to date. The response has been much more than we ever anticipated in such a short time.”

Ellis was born to Niamh, Chris and big brother Evan in February 2021, bringing much joy, happiness and smiles to their little family.

During a difficult pregnancy, there were some worrying complications, and it was discovered that Ellis had congenital bilateral atypical talipes equinovarus, or Clubfoot, which would need treatment and surgeries during his first few years of life.

Clubfoot is a condition in which the feet turn inwards and upwards, due to an unusually short Achilles Tendon, in which the feet take the shape of golf clubs, hence the name Clubfoot.

It varies in severity. Ellis' condition is particularly profound and will affect his ability to walk.

The last few days have been very busy in the McCann household. Ellis has received his schedule of appointments beginning on 13th September in Chelsea-West in London where he will have hard plaster casts applied to both feet. He should need 6/7 casts initially.

His progress will be monitored throughout and hopefully if this is successful he will be booked in for surgery to lengthen his tendons.

Preparations are very much underway for this important trip.

“After the six or seven casts,” says Niamh, “the tendons will be lengthened in a simple procedure. Then he will be in another cast for a further three weeks.”