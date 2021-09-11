Search

Offaly garda hangs up his cuffs after four decades of service

Tributes have been paid after an Offaly-based garda clocked off his shift for the last time in recent days.

Garda Padraic Derivan retired from Banagher on Monday, September 6, 2021 after nearly 41 years of service in an Garda Síochána.

His colleagues wished him well and posted on Facebook: "Well done Padraic enjoy the downtime."

Others were quick to pay tribute to the retiring garda.

Brian Pattison posted: "Padraig, the most sincere thank you for all you have done over the years. Hope your new path is as rewarding and enjoyable for you. The best of luck. You will be missed.

Jacintha Kearns said: "Congratulations on your retirement Padraic, a gentleman - always friendly and approachable. Thanks for your time in Banagher and best wishes for your retirement."

Mark Dolan added: "Best wishes Padraic in your retirement, thank you for all your hard work in the community."

Marie Caffrey said: "I hope you enjoy a healthy, happy and long retirement Garda Derivan. After 41 years, it is well deserved."

Pat Horan posted: "Padraig, sorry to hear you retired, thanks for your service to us and the Banagher people, it was pleasure knowing you and it will be very hard to replace you. You were an excellent Garda who always used common sense in your approach to whatever faced you."

