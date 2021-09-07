Major traffic calming and traffic management measures planned for Offaly town

Major traffic calming measures planned for Offaly town
Major traffic calming measures are being planned for an Offaly town.
Offaly County Council has released details of proposed traffic calming measures for Kilcormac.
It is being proposed to take to undertake traffic calming and traffic management measures in Kilcormac, in particular in and around the junctions of the N52 and L-60411 (Fairgreen Street), L-7023 (Bord Na Mona Road), L-60414 (Tea Lane) and R437 (Cloghan Road).
The following works are being proposed;
• Construct a raised table at the junction of Bord Na Mona Road/N52.
• Construct a raised table and other trafficcalming works at the junction of Fairgreen Street/N52.
• Traffic calming works at Junction of R437/N52.
• Make Tea Lane one-waysouthbound (FromN52 to Fairgreen Street).
• Make Fairgreen Street one-way south bound (for approx. 100m from N52 to theGreen).
• Road markings and signage.
Plans and particulars of the proposed traffic calming /traffic management works are available to see by clicking here
