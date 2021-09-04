Crunch weekend of games ahead in Offaly Senior Football Championship

WITH three teams coming out of each group, the Offaly Senior Football Championship won't be knockout until the final round but there are still crunch, potentially season defining games ahead this weekend.

Round 2 takes place in O'Connor Park this Saturday and Sunday and the stakes are particularly big for the sides who lost in the first round. County champions Rhode were shocked by Durrow in the first round and they will be aiming to get their season back on track against Cappincur, who lost their first game to Ferbane.

The other first round games between Tullamore and Shamrocks and Edenderry v Bracknagh ended in draw.

This week's games are:

Group 1

Saturday, September 4: Ferbane v Durrow in Tullamore at 2.00pm

Durrow had a great win over Rhode and their confidence will be flying for their second round clash against Ferbane. Rhode may have been understrength but it was still a huge win for Durrow and it gives them a great chance of a knockout place.

Ferbane looked good against Cappincur and it will be interesting to see how Durrow perform here. Was it a flash in the pan, caused by an understrength Rhode side who took their eye off the ball? Or did it represent something more fundamental and evidence of real improvement by Durrow? This game will tell a lot more but we can expect Durrow to be competitive at least.

Verdict – Ferbane.

Sunday, September 5: Cappincur v Rhode in Tullamore at 6.00pm

Durrow's win over Rhode did not suit Cappincur on a number of fronts. Firstly, it enhances Durrow's prospects of taking a quarter-final berth at their expense. And secondly, it means that Rhode will be fully focussed and in no mood for mercy for this match.

Cappincur have performed well against big teams in recent years and they will give it a real lash here. Rhode, however, should have a stronger team on the field and they have a big point to prove. This game will tell a lot more about them.

Verdict – Rhode.

Group 2

Saturday, September 4: Bracknagh v Tullamore in Tullamore at 6.00pm

The meeting of Bracknagh and Tullamore will be one of the most interesting of the weekend. Bracknagh did very well to draw with Edenderry while Tullamore will have been somewhat disappointed at their draw with Shamrocks.

It is an important game for both and Bracknagh should be competitive here. They have a lot of talent in their ranks and have earned respect. Tullamore look to have the potential to win the championship. They have exciting young players coming up but need to start laying down markers now.

Verdict – Tullamore.

Sunday, September 5: Shamrocks v Edenderry in Tullamore at 2.00pm

The meeting of Shamrocks and Edenderry should be one of the games of the round. Both drew their first game and really need to get more points on the board. The winner here will be in pole positoion for a quarter-final.

It should be a close game and expect Shamrocks to give Edenderry a run for their money. Edenderry, however, have a lot of talent and they can get their first win.

Verdict – Edenderry.