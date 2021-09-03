Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Second round of Offaly football championships down for decision

Second round of Offaly football championships down for decision

Shannonbridge and Clonbullogue are in action this weekend

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

Email:

kevin@tullamoretribune.ie

THE second round of the Offaly football championships are down for decision this weekend. There is a full round of fixtures in the Senior, Senior “B”, Intermediate and Junior Football Championships.

Senior “B” Football Championships

As usual, the Senior “B” Football Championship will be one of the most interesting and competitive. Already, there have been shocks with Walsh Island surprising Tubber and Erin Rovers beating Gracefield.

Championship favourites Clara have hit the ground running with a win over Ferbane while Ballycumber proved too strong for last year's intermediate champions, St Rynagh's.

There will be more surprises as this championship progresses as teams are capable of beating each other.

This week's games are:

Group 1

Gracefield v Tubber, Saturday, September 4 in Rhode at 6.00pm; Verdict – Tubber.

Erin Rovers v Walsh Island, Saturday, September 4 in Ballinamere at 6.00pm; Verdict – Erin Rovers.

Group 2

Clara v Ballycumber, Friday, September 3 in Pullough at 7.30pm; Verdict – Clara.

St Rynagh's v Ferbane, Friday, September 3 in Shannonbridge at 7.30pm; Verdict – St Rynagh's.

Crunch games for first round losers this weekend in Offaly Senior Football Championship

Intermediate Football Championship

The second round of the Intermediate Football Championship will tell a lot more about the form and aspirations of teams.

In round one, Clonbullogue were very impressive in a big win over Kilcormac-Killoughey while there were wins for Daingean, Clodiagh Gaels and Shannonbridge over St Brigid's, Raheen and Ballycommon.

This week's fixtures are:

Group 1

Shannonbridge v Raheen, Saturday, September 4 in Clara at 6.00pm; Verdict – Shannonbridge.

Ballycommon v Clodiagh Gaels, Saturday, September 4 in Daingean at 6.00pm; Verdict – Ballycommon.

Group 2

Kilcormac-Killoughey v St Brigid's, Saturday, September 4 in Durrow at 6.00pm; Verdict – Kilcormac-Killoughey.

Daingean v Clonbullogue, Saturday, September 4 in Ballyfore at 2.00pm; Verdict – Clonbullogue.

Junior Football Championship

As expected Tullamore confirmed their rating as Junior Football Championship favourites with a comprehensive win over Ballinagar in the first round. They are clearly the team to beat and Tullamore are very keen to get back up to intermediate level.

There wwre also first round wins for Rhode over Clara, Doon over Edenderry and An Tulach Mhor v Kilclonfert.

This week's games are:

Group 1

Rhode v Tullamore: Friday, September 3 in Rhode at 7.30pm; Verdict – Tullamore.

Ballinagar v Clara: Saturday, September 4 in Ballinagar at 6.00pm; Verdict – Clara.

Group 2

Edenderry v An Tulach Mhor: Saturday, September 4 in Edenderry at 2.00pm; Verdict – Edenderry.

Kilclonfert v Doon: Sunday, September 5 in Kilclonfert at 3.00pm; Verdict – Doon.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media