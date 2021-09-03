Second round of Offaly football championships down for decision

THE second round of the Offaly football championships are down for decision this weekend. There is a full round of fixtures in the Senior, Senior “B”, Intermediate and Junior Football Championships.

Senior “B” Football Championships

As usual, the Senior “B” Football Championship will be one of the most interesting and competitive. Already, there have been shocks with Walsh Island surprising Tubber and Erin Rovers beating Gracefield.

Championship favourites Clara have hit the ground running with a win over Ferbane while Ballycumber proved too strong for last year's intermediate champions, St Rynagh's.

There will be more surprises as this championship progresses as teams are capable of beating each other.

This week's games are:

Group 1

Gracefield v Tubber, Saturday, September 4 in Rhode at 6.00pm; Verdict – Tubber.

Erin Rovers v Walsh Island, Saturday, September 4 in Ballinamere at 6.00pm; Verdict – Erin Rovers.

Group 2

Clara v Ballycumber, Friday, September 3 in Pullough at 7.30pm; Verdict – Clara.

St Rynagh's v Ferbane, Friday, September 3 in Shannonbridge at 7.30pm; Verdict – St Rynagh's.

Intermediate Football Championship

The second round of the Intermediate Football Championship will tell a lot more about the form and aspirations of teams.

In round one, Clonbullogue were very impressive in a big win over Kilcormac-Killoughey while there were wins for Daingean, Clodiagh Gaels and Shannonbridge over St Brigid's, Raheen and Ballycommon.

This week's fixtures are:

Group 1

Shannonbridge v Raheen, Saturday, September 4 in Clara at 6.00pm; Verdict – Shannonbridge.

Ballycommon v Clodiagh Gaels, Saturday, September 4 in Daingean at 6.00pm; Verdict – Ballycommon.

Group 2

Kilcormac-Killoughey v St Brigid's, Saturday, September 4 in Durrow at 6.00pm; Verdict – Kilcormac-Killoughey.

Daingean v Clonbullogue, Saturday, September 4 in Ballyfore at 2.00pm; Verdict – Clonbullogue.

Junior Football Championship

As expected Tullamore confirmed their rating as Junior Football Championship favourites with a comprehensive win over Ballinagar in the first round. They are clearly the team to beat and Tullamore are very keen to get back up to intermediate level.

There wwre also first round wins for Rhode over Clara, Doon over Edenderry and An Tulach Mhor v Kilclonfert.

This week's games are:

Group 1

Rhode v Tullamore: Friday, September 3 in Rhode at 7.30pm; Verdict – Tullamore.

Ballinagar v Clara: Saturday, September 4 in Ballinagar at 6.00pm; Verdict – Clara.

Group 2

Edenderry v An Tulach Mhor: Saturday, September 4 in Edenderry at 2.00pm; Verdict – Edenderry.

Kilclonfert v Doon: Sunday, September 5 in Kilclonfert at 3.00pm; Verdict – Doon.