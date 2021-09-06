WATCH: Jedward have a 'jepic' time at Offaly tourist attraction

WATCH: Jedward have a 'epic' time at Offaly tourist attraction
Ireland's favourite twins last week paid a visit to Birr Castle, where they seemed particularly impressed by the treehouse adventure area.
Posting a video to TikTok, the twins showed off the treehouse and its slide, describing both as 'jepic'.
@jepictiktok
The JEPIC Treehouse ##jedward ##fyp @planetjedward♬ original sound - JedwardTiktok
More News
Work is underway at Kilcruttin on what will become a new amenity in Tullamore stretching to the back of the county library
The beautiful Mary Lowndes stained glass window which was unveiled in St Mary's Church of Ireland Shinrone recently.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.