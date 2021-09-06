Double Trouble: Incredible four sets of twins start in First Year in school in Midlands
An incredible four sets of twins all started in their new schools last week.
Four sets of twins started in Coláiste Phobal, Roscrea.
They are pictured from left to right with principal Michael O'Connor and they are Niamh and Jamie Moore, Kayla and Cori Carney, Jack and Amy Ryan, Mr Flynn Deputy Principal and Killian and Barry Fitzpatrick.
