01/09/2021

Over 1,000 waiting to be seen at Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

1,216 people were waiting on medical and surgical procedures at Tullamore hospital at the end of July.

Figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund [NTPF] show that as of July 29, 2021, orthopaedics which includes patients with bone, joint, ligaments and tendon difficulties account for the largest group with 852 people waiting to be seen. 243 of those have been on the list for over 18 months.

237 patients were waiting on general surgery at the end of July this year, 218 of those have been waiting over 18 months.

Ear nose and throat patients which traditionally had the longest wait had 121 patients waiting to be seen by a specialist. Two were waiting for 18 months or more.

What is described as small volume specialities which means there are less than 20 patients waiting had 6 people on the list for up to six months.

Meanwhile, there were 87 children waiting to be seen at the hospital, 71 of those were on the waiting list for the ear nose and throat clinic and 16 in the small volume specialities category.

Boards and management of individual public hospitals are responsible for the accuracy and the integrity of patient data submitted to the NTPF.

There were no figures available for June of this year. A message read. ''The cyber-attack on the Irish Health Service in May disrupted public hospitals’ ability to provide complete waiting list data to the National Treatment Purchase Fund. Accordingly, it was not possible to publish NTPF waiting list reports for June 2021.''

The NTPF say that data submitted to it and accordingly the information in this report, continues to be impacted by the May 2021 cyber-attack on the Irish Health System.

