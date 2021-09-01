Offaly among counties with lowest uptake of Covid vaccine in Ireland

Offaly among counties with lowest take up of Covid vaccine in Ireland
Offaly is among the counties with the lowest take up of Covid-19 vaccinations in Ireland.
Offaly has the seventh lowest uptake of the vaccine with 89.6% having been vaccinated.
Waterford has the highest uptake of vaccination with 98.5% vaccinated as of August 22.
Carlow has the second highest uptake at 97.7% with Tipperary third a 96.2%.
At the other end of the table, the uptake in Monaghan is just 81.9%. The county also currently has the highest rate of the virus in Ireland
Donegal has the second lowest uptake of the vaccine at just 83.5% and currently has the second highest rate of the virus in Ireland.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.