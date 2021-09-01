Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Offaly among counties with lowest uptake of Covid vaccine in Ireland

Offaly is among the counties with the lowest take up of Covid-19 vaccinations in Ireland. 

Offaly has the seventh lowest uptake of the vaccine with 89.6% having been vaccinated. 

Waterford has the highest uptake of vaccination with 98.5% vaccinated as of August 22. 

Carlow has the second highest uptake at 97.7% with Tipperary third a 96.2%.

At the other end of the table, the uptake in Monaghan is just 81.9%. The county also currently has the highest rate of the virus in Ireland

Donegal has the second lowest uptake of the vaccine at just 83.5% and currently has the second highest rate of the virus in Ireland. 

