EXPLAINER: What are the stages to the full lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland

The Government has laid out the road map for the full lifting of Covid-19 restrictions in Ireland.

Over 88 percent of the population over 18 are fully vaccinated, with almost 92 percent of adults (aged 18 and over) having received at least 1 dose.

Subject to the continuation of this progress, Ireland will enter a final phase on 22 October, which is likely to last until at least next Spring.

These are the phases announced

From 1 September

Public transport will return to 100% capacity.

From 6 September

* Subject to continued protective factors and sectoral guidance.

* Organised indoor events and mass gatherings* can take place with capacity limits of 60% of venue capacity where all patrons are immune (fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 within previous 6 months), or accompanied minors (under 18), in line with sectoral guidance.

* Where patrons have mixed immunity status, there will be no change to the current restrictions during September.

*Indoor events and mass gatherings includes conferences, trade fairs and exhibitions and large-scale business events involving external audiences, and bingo venues.

* For indoor live music, drama, live entertainment and sporting events, the audience/spectators should be fully seated. * Easing of capacity limit restrictions does not apply to large privately organised social events.

* Live music may commence having regard to appropriate protective factors.

* Cinemas and theatres will have capacity limits of 60% of venue capacity where all patrons are immune (fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 within previous 6 months), or accompanied minors (under 18), in line with sectoral guidance.

* Where patrons have mixed immunity status, there will be no change to the current limits (50 patrons) during September.

* There will be no change to the current limits (100 guests) during September for weddings.

* Live music at weddings will be permitted.

* Organised outdoor events and mass gatherings can take place with capacity limits of 75% of venue capacity where all patrons are immune (fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 within previous 6 months), or accompanied minors (under 18), in line with sectoral guidance.

* Where patrons have mixed immunity status, the capacity limit will be 50%, subject to appropriate protective measures including social distancing between groups and face masks.

* All religious ceremonies can proceed with 50% of venue capacity, regardless of immunity status of attendees.

* Coach tour activity can recommence at 50% capacity with protective measures.

From 20 September

* Organised indoor group activities (sports, arts, culture, dance classes) can take place with capacity limits of 100 people (with appropriate protective measures) where all patrons are immune (fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 within previous 6 months), or accompanied minors (under 18).

* Where patrons have mixed immunity status, pods of up to 6 participants will be permitted (excluding adult leaders/teachers).

* Multiple pods will be permissible subject to protective measures.

* Number of pods will have regard to the size of venue and substantial social distance between individual pods.

* Restrictions on outdoor group activities for participants will be removed.

* Note, where applicable, spectator attendance will remain in line with regulations for events.

* Attendance at work for specific business requirements may commence on a phased and staggered attendance basis from 20 September.

From 22 October

Final restrictions will be lifted including:

* requirements for physical distancing

* requirements for mask wearing outdoors and in indoor private settings

* limits on numbers at indoor and outdoor events and activities

* restrictions on religious or civil ceremonies

* limits on numbers that can meet in private homes/gardens

* certification of vaccination, immunity or testing as a prerequisite for access to, or engagement in, any activities or events (with exception of international travel)

* restrictions on high-risk activities (nightclubs for example)

Measures that will remain in place include:

* self-isolation when we have symptoms

* mask wearing in healthcare settings, indoor retail and on public transport