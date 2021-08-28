Investigation launched after young man found dead with gunshot wound at house in Meath

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body of a man, 19 years, with a fatal gunshot injury, outside a residence in Enfield, County Meath on Friday morning.



At approximately 8:30am, on Friday, August 27, Gardaí attended a domestic residence where the body of Conor O’ Brien was discovered at the rear of the premises.

Gardaí sealed off the scene, which was subject of a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The scene remains sealed off at this time subject to further forensic examination.

The remains of Conor O’ Brien were examined at the scene by the Chief State Pathologist Linda Mulligan before being removed to Our Lady's Hospital, Navan, where a post mortem was conducted this morning. Preliminary information supplied by the Chief State Pathologist confirmed Conor O’ Brien suffered a fatal gunshot injury.

No firearm has been recovered at the scene.

An Garda Síochána has commenced a murder investigation, a senior investigating officer has been appointed, and an incident room has been established at Trim Garda Station assisted by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Conor O' Brien, was 19 years and originally from Gorey, Co. Wexford. He has been residing in Enfield for a number of months in a self contained apartment at the rear of the main residence, owned by a family relative.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to the O' Brien family, and An Garda Síochána continues to support the family as they deal with this tragic incident. An Garda Síochána appeals for privacy for the family at this time.

Investigations to date have determined that Conor was in contact with a family relative at approximately 8pm on the evening of Thursday 26th August.

Investigations have also determined that a number of persons heard a single ‘bang’ on the evening of Thursday 26th August.

Gardaí are making the following appeals for information:

Any person that was in the Trim Road, Enfield (R159) at or close to its junction with Main Street Enfield area between 8pm Thursday, August 26 and 7am on Friday, August, 27, whether you believe you witnessed anything or not, to make contact with the investigating Gardaí.

Any person driving or cycling on the Trim Road, Enfield (R159) or its junction with Main Street Enfield who may have either vehicle dashcam footage or any other video footage, between 8pm Thursday 26th August and 7am on Friday, 27th August, 2021, to make contact with the investigating Gardaí.

Any person with any information on the fatal shooting of Conor O’ Brien to contact investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.