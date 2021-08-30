Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Large number of litter and waste complaints received in Offaly so far 2021

621 litter / waste complaints in Offaly

Offaly, like every county in Ireland, is plagued by a high level of illegal dumping and flytipping

Reporter:

Derek Fanning

A recent meeting of Birr Municipal District (MD) was told that EWS (Environment and Water Services) in the County Council has investigated 621 litter and waste complaints to date in 2021 in County Offaly.

Mary Hussey, Senior Engineer, told the meeting that many of these offences are being dealt with under section 32 of the Waste Management Act and will appear in court at a future date.

She said that of the 621 complaints, 158 remain open and ongoing.

There have been 84 litter fines issued so far this year by the Council in Offaly.

She said EWS has initiated 24 legal actions for littering and illegal dumping in the county (under Section 32) as a result of the offenders not having paid the litter fine.

She said there is a lot of illegal dumping taking place, quite a lot of it of significant quantity.

She said three people from the county had been prosecuted in court because they had given waste to an unauthorised waste collector.

