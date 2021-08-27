Gardaí and family appeal for public help in search for young man missing in Midlands

Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of a young Portlaoise man as they and his family have concerns about his wellbeing.

Gardaí issued a statement as part search for the man who is aged 23 and hails from the Old Knockmay Road in town and is a member of a respected and well-liked local family.

"Portlaoise Gardaí and the family of Jarren O'Brien are concerned for him and are seeking the public’s assistance in establishing his whereabouts. He was last seen at approximately 3:30pm on the 26/8/2021.

"When last seen he was wearing shorts, grey top with maroon sleeves and neck band," he said.

Jarren is described as being 6 foot in height with a stocky build. He has long red/blonde hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Jarren was wearing a a t-shirt with "Champ" written on it and grey shorts.

Gardaí have appealed to the public to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 05786 74100 if they can assist in establishing Jarren's whereabouts.