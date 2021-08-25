Search our Archive

25/08/2021

Successful Offaly company gets go ahead for extension adjoining existing factory

coronavirus covid-19

Successful Offaly company gets go ahead for extension adjoining existing factory

Reporter:

Reporter

Successful Offaly company has been given the go ahead for an extension adjoining its existing factory

Polar Ice Ltd intend has been granted permission for the development at its premises at Portarlington Industrial Estate.

The development will consist of the construction of a proposed two storey factory type building containing office accommodation, packaging area with canopied truck loading to rear, truck wash and a canopied link to the existing Polar Ice factory facility.

Permission was granted with 13 conditions attached. One condition states that prior to work commencing, a section of the L-5015-1 at the proposed entrance will be upgraded with another stating that a Development Contribution of €24,480 will be paid to Offaly County Council.

Polar Ice provide a full range of dry ice solutions for applications such as transportation of chilled items, dry ice blasting and cold storage


 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media