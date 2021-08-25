Successful Offaly company gets go ahead for extension adjoining existing factory
Successful Offaly company has been given the go ahead for an extension adjoining its existing factory
Polar Ice Ltd intend has been granted permission for the development at its premises at Portarlington Industrial Estate.
The development will consist of the construction of a proposed two storey factory type building containing office accommodation, packaging area with canopied truck loading to rear, truck wash and a canopied link to the existing Polar Ice factory facility.
Permission was granted with 13 conditions attached. One condition states that prior to work commencing, a section of the L-5015-1 at the proposed entrance will be upgraded with another stating that a Development Contribution of €24,480 will be paid to Offaly County Council.
Polar Ice provide a full range of dry ice solutions for applications such as transportation of chilled items, dry ice blasting and cold storage
