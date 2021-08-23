Opportunity for Offaly business owners to enhance their shop fronts

OFFALY County Council has secured funding from the Department of Rural & Community Development for property owners to improve the building facades of their properties.

Our Rural Future is the Government’s five-year strategy to revitalize rural Ireland and includes a commitment to upgrade and enhance shopfronts and street facades in rural towns and villages. The aim of the scheme is to enhance the streetscape environment of the towns of Tullamore, Clara, Birr, Edenderry and Portarlington by encouraging and supporting owners of premises to improve their individual building facades.

It is intended that the scheme will result in a more attractive environment that residents, visitors, shoppers and businesses can enjoy. It is also envisaged that this scheme will assist in promoting these towns in Offaly as attractive places for social and business interaction thereby increasing the vitality and viability of those towns, with positive beneﬁts for all.

In recognition and promotion of this, Offaly County Council has developed a Streetscape Enhancement Measure for 2021 aimed at promoting the vitality and viability of town centres thereby contributing to a high standard of design; contributing to the enhancement of the aesthetics and character for the overall betterment of each individual town and village through a collective and coherent approach; encouraging best practice approaches to building maintenance and presentation.

This scheme will provide ﬁnancial supports in 2021, subject to the Terms and Conditions of the Scheme.

This Scheme is open for applications from all building owners in town centre locations in Tullamore, Clara, Birr, Edenderry, Portarlington.