MEMORY LANE SPECIAL: Offaly fans on tour at the 1998 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final

For the week that's in it with Offaly ending a 23 year wait for an All Ireland title, we decided to dive deep into the archives for this gallery of pictures of Offaly fans from 1998 including pictures from the semi-final and the semi-final replay against Clare, the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final win over Kilkenny and the unforgettable homecoming.
CLICK ON NEXT> ABOVE TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES
Were you among the tens of thousands of Offaly fans at the games that day? Go through the gallery and you never know who you might spot today.....