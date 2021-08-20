20/08/2021

Shane Lowry recovers from poor start to be in middle of the pack after opening round of The Northern Trust

Shane Lowry recovered from a poor start to be in middle of the pack after the opening round of The Northern Trust on the PGA Tour.

Starting on the 10th, he made a poor start with a double bogey and he dropped another shot on his third hole to leave him three over. However two birdies before the turn got him back to one over and a one under back nine got him back to level par for the tournament in a tie for 52nd place.

The Northern Trust is the first of three legs of the FedEx Cup playoffs with quadruple points on offer. The top 70 golfers in the rankings after this tournament will progress to the BMW Championship. After yesterday's round, Shane has dropped to a provisional position of 71st so he will need to improve his position over the coming rounds to make it through to next week.

He is back on course today at 12.31pm Irish time.

