Gardaí make huge drugs discovery in Offaly village

A man in his 20s has been arrested by gardaí after a major drugs discovery in Offaly this week.
Gardaí conducted search of a premises in Clonbullogue on Monday evening, August 16, at around 6.30pm.
During the course of the search, a sum of cash worth €7,650 and a quantity of suspected cannabis worth approximately €3,500 was found at the scene.
A man in his 20s was arrested and conveyed to Tullamore Garda station.
He has since been charged and appeared before Tullamore District Court on Tuesday.
Investigations are ongoing.
