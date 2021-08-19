19/08/2021

Gardaí make huge drugs discovery in Offaly village

Justin Kelly

A man in his 20s has been arrested by gardaí after a major drugs discovery in Offaly this week.

Gardaí conducted search of a premises in Clonbullogue on Monday evening, August 16, at around 6.30pm.

During the course of the search, a sum of cash worth €7,650 and a quantity of suspected cannabis worth approximately €3,500 was found at the scene.

A man in his 20s was arrested and conveyed to Tullamore Garda station.

He has since been charged and appeared before Tullamore District Court on Tuesday.

Investigations are ongoing.

