Number of patients with Covid-19 in Tullamore Hospital doubles in 24 hours

The number of patients with Covid-19 being treated in Tullamore Hospital has doubled in 24 hours.

Latest figures from the HSE show that the number of patients being treated for the virus at the hospital increased from three to six while there are also three patients with suspected cases being treated in the hospital. One of the patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 is being treated in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

However the numbers are still low in comparison to other hospitals in the country. Beaumont has 24 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19, University Hosptial Limerick has 20, the Mater 18 and Galway University Hospital has 15.

Elsewhere in the Midlands, there are nine confirmed cases in Mullingar with four each in Portlaoise and Ballinasloe.

Tullamore Hospital is also operating at close to full capacity. Latest figures from the HSE show that there was just one available general bed while there no available beds in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.