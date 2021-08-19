Offaly hotel picks up two major awards

THE Tullamore Court Hotel and The iNua Collection was announced as the winner of the 2021 Health and Safety Excellence Award, Hotel and Leisure, at the annual awards hosted by Business River Magazine, the foremost H&S award platform in Ireland.

This is the second significant award to be won by Ireland’s largest regional hotel group in the last three months, as Tullamore Court Hotel and The iNUA Collection also won the Excellence in Sustainability award at the Facility Management Awards 2021 at the end of April, the most prestigious awards of their kind in the country.

Both awards are judged by independent panels of leading, industry-specific professionals, with rigorous criteria delivering a balanced judging assessment from leaders in their field, who bring their extensive knowledge, enthusiasm and expertise to the judging process to ensure that the winners are truly outstanding and worthy of recognition.

Group Operations Director of The iNUA Collection, Chris Austin, is delighted with the two awards. “These two wins are a tremendous achievement for The iNUA Collection and for each of our nine group hotels including Radisson Limerick. Each award came with some very serious competition, with the finalists in our category at the Health & Safety Excellence Awards including the Aura Leisure Group, Maldron Hotel Parnell Square, Stewarts Sports Group and the Trigon Hotel Group and, in the Facility Management Awards, An Post, BAM, Greystar Ireland and Indigo Real Estate. These two major awards so far this year are great recognition for all the hard work and effort put into these crucial areas by our teams across our nine properties.”

The 2021 Health and Safety Excellence Award, Hotel and Leisure, recognises any organisation in hospitality or leisure industry who has demonstrated a strong commitment to the safety, health and welfare of its employees and customers over the past 12 months.

“The 2021 Health and Safety Excellence Award, Hotel and Leisure, is a huge achievement for the group and super recognition of our Health and Safety programmes,” says Group Operations Director of The iNUA Collection, Chris Austin. “Special thanks and congratulations to Andrew Mullen, Group Facilities Manager at The iNUA Collection, Mark Sheeran, Tullamore Court Hotels’ Maintenance Manager, all the group’s Maintenance Managers and the H&S representatives across the group.”

The Excellence in Sustainability award The iNUA Collection won at the Facility Management Awards 2021 at the end of April recognises an outstanding sustainability initiative executed by an FM professional, team or organisation over the past 12 months.

“Again, huge respect to Andrew Mullen, Group Facilities Manager for his total commitment and all his hard work in driving our sustainability programmes at Tullamore Court Hotel and across the group,” says Group Operations Director of The iNUA Collection, Chris Austin.

“A sincere vote of thanks to Mark Sheeran, Maintenance Manager, Tullamore Court Hotel and all the hotel Maintenance Managers and their teams for driving sustainability across the group hotels and thank you to the GMs and Hotel Managers for their continued support and commitment to the programme,” he continues. “In 2019 we achieved Eco Label accreditation with Green Hospitality in all 9 hotels, saving 3.4m kWh of energy across the group, reducing our carbon footprint by 701 tonnes and saving the equivalent of €370k. I’d like to particularly acknowledge Maurice Bergin of Green Hospitality and his continued support and commitment to The iNUA Collection. Green Hospitality is a key partner of the group and we look forward to continuing to work with Maurice to focus on green initiatives.

Winning the 2021 Health and Safety Excellence Award, Hotel and Leisure, and the 2021 Excellence in Sustainability award at the Facility Management Awards is a boost to the whole team at The iNUA Collection, and being recognised by these two panels of leaders in their industry is very rewarding indeed. Well done to everyone involved.”