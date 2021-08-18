Plans for new tourist attraction in Tullamore in doubt due to road safety concerns

A decision on a proposal to develop a new visitor centre at the Tullamore DEW Distillery Campus in the Ballard/Clonminch area of Tullamore has been delayed due to safety concerns raised by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The proposal is for a change of use of the existing three storey, three sisters administration building at the site into a visitor centre with ancillary shop.

The application is in the name of William Grant and Sons Irish Manufacturing Ltd and follows the shock closure of their visitor centre at Bury Quay in 2020 which had been attracting over 40,000 visitors each year.

A decision was due on August 8 but Offaly County Council has sought further information before making a decision.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland has made a submission on the project saying it would 'adversely affect the operation and safety of the national road network'. It says the proposed development would 'endanger public safety' by reason of traffic hazard due to the location of the signage and also the distraction to drivers.

Further information is now being sought from the company on the road safety aspect of the project.