Offaly has lowest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland over the last week

Offaly has had the lowest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland over the last week according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

There were 57 new cases in Offaly from July 28 to August 3 giving the county a seven day incidence rate per 100,000 of population of 73.1. The seven day incidence rate for Ireland for the same seven day period was 186.4.

In the previous seven days, there were 95 new cases in Offaly. The five day moving average for Offaly is also one of the lowest in the country at just eight.

Donegal has the highest seven day incidence rate in the country at 356.8 cases per 100,000 of population. Louth has the second highest rate at 291.7 while Mayo has the third highest at 290.4. Galway has the fourth highest rate at 280.9.

At the other end of the spectrum, Waterford has the second lowest rate at 74 while Carlow has the third lowest rate at 79.

Offaly, Waterford and Carlow are the only counties with a seven day incidence rate under 100.

