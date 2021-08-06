06/08/2021

New cases of Covid-19 fall significantly in one area in Offaly in last week

The HSE has released its latest update detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly and it shows that new cases have dropped in two areas while they have risen in the third.

The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from July 20 to August 2.

According to the figures from the HSE, the number of new cases has fallen considerably in the Tullamore Area in the last two weeks. There were 59 new cases this week compared to 94 in the previous 14 days. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has dropped to 202.3 cases per 100,000.

The Edenderry Area had the highest number of new cases in Offaly in the last two weeks but the number has fallen slightly from last week. There were 73 new cases in area in the last 14 days compared to 85 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 313 cases per 100,000.

The number of new cases in the Birr Area remains the lowest in the county but there has been a marginal increase from last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 59 new cases in the last two weeks compared to 50 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area for the area is now up to 202.3 cases per 100,000.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland stands at 372.6 cases per 100,000.

