Decision due soon on proposed new DEW visitor centre in Tullamore

Decision expected within days on proposal to develop a new visitor centre at the Tullamore DEW distillery
A decision is due in the next few days on a proposal to develop a new visitor centre at the Tullamore DEW Distillery Campus in the Ballard/Clonminch area of Tullamore.
The proposal is for a change of use of the existing three storey, three sisters administration building at the site into a visitor centre with ancillary shop.
The application is in the name of William Grant and Sons Irish Manufacturing Ltd and follows the shock closure of their visitor centre at Bury Quay in 2020 which had been attracting over 40,000 visitors each year.
The proposal was made to the local authority in May of this year and August 8 is the date given for a decision to be reached.
