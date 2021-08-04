Offaly club win first ever Minor A County Championship with superb performance

After loosing the U-16A in 2018 by a single point, the Shamrocks girls were adamant that they would not be leaving Cloghan on Friday without the cup!. he game started like any other and within minutes Ballinamere/Durrow had two points on the scoreboard.

Ladies Minor A Football Final

Shamrocks 8-14

Ballinamere/Durrow 2-10

This didn’t phase the Shamrocks girls who quickly turned it over and added a point down their end from the boot of Ellen Dolan. This seemed to be the drive that Shamrocks needed and they followed it up with 2-2 before the first water break.

Shamrocks played a running game for the duration of the match and created a dominant overlap that caused havoc in the Ballinamere/Durrow defence.

The six forwards linked up spectacularly and could pin point each other as if playing together their whole lives. Emma Flaherty in full forward created a great deal of space and set up Kaithlynn Spain for a fine goal just before the half time whistle.

Both teams started the second half on fire and it was clear that the spectators were in for an exciting 30 minutes of football.

Shamrocks took a shine to the goals in the second half and finished the game with a remarkable eight goals, despite great efforts from the Ballinamere/Durrow goal-keeper. Megan Maxwell and Eabha Enright attacked at pace from both wings and Becky Watkins dominated at centre forward whilst also contributing to the score board.

Some lovely scores from the inside full forward line of Isabelle Mitchell, Emma Flaherty and Ellen Dolan kept the score board ticking over as the clock ran down. While the forwards were running riot down one end, Ciara Glackin was pulling off outstanding saves down the other end, which ensured a Shamrocks success.

Ava Dolan controlled the game from full back and worked excellently with Liadhan Murray and Ciara Heffernan in the two corners. The half back line of Lauren Martin, Lauren Dolan and Megan Daly were infallible and with Saoirse Bates and Kaithlynn Spain midfield, there was no stopping this Shamrocks side.

Every single player that stepped onto the pitch made a difference and without the impact of Sophie Thornton, Aoife Minnock, Marie Cantwell and Sophie Davern the win would not be possible.

The progress that these girls have made is second to none and would not be possible without their management team of Lisa Flaherty, Helen Watkins and Jennifer Boland who progressed them from u14B to Minor A in a few short years. Second place wasn’t going to cut it for this hardworking group of Shamrocks players and they left no stone unturned in their bid for Minor success.

Shamrocks Scorers: (Eabha Enright 3-2, Ellen Dolan 2-4, Becky Watkins 1-4, Emma Flaherty 0-4, Isabelle Mitchell 1-0, Kaithlynn Spain 1-0, Megan Maxwell 0-1)