Investigation underway after alleged racial abuse at underage soccer game in Midlands

An investigation is underway after alleged racial abuse at an underage soccer game in the Midlands

A CCFL Under 17 Cup soccer match between Abbeyleix AFC and Mullingar Athletic 'B' had to be abandoned last Saturday due to an alleged racially motivated altercation.

The game was played in Fr Breen Park in Abbeyleix on Saturday and the Abbeyleix club released the following statement over the week condemning the incident.

“Abbeyleix AFC Club committee and management are aware of an unsavoury incident in today’s (Saturday) U17 CCFL Summer cup quarter-final resulting in the abandonment of the game.

"We would like to take this opportunity to unreservedly condemn the actions of any person engaging in racial abuse towards Abbeyleix AFC players or indeed towards any persons, whether on or off the field of play.

“The entire club stand 100% behind our young talented U17 squad and offer our support to those affected by today’s incident. We await the referees report and expect CCFL to fully investigate.

“We offer our full co-operation to same and hope those involved will be held responsible and educated as to their future conduct."

Speaking on the incident, Combined Counties Football League Chairman Kevin Egan had this to say when speaking on Sunday to Midlands 103.

“We hope to get the referees report in the next day or so and we will be taking relevant and appropriate action when we receive that report. We have no time for that. It is not accepted and it is becoming more and more of a sensitive issue.

“We have had a lot of foreign nationals and multi racial teams playing in our league for years. We have even had a full Polish team playing in our leagues for a number of years back a few seasons ago and we have never had any serious incidents up until this.

“We will deal appropriately with it and we will get all the information. Racism or clubs or teams taking the law into their own hands when that happens and causing games to be abandoned will be dealt with in the most severe way. We have to show example with this and it won't be allowed to continue.”