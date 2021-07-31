Latest update on Covid-19 in Offaly - new cases increasing across the county

The HSE has released its latest update detailing the number Covid-19 cases in each local electoral area in Offaly and it shows that new cases are increasing right across the county.

However while the number of cases continues to rise in Offaly, the number of patients needing treatment in hospital remains low with just one person currently hospitalised with the virus in Tullamore.

The latest county Covid-19 case numbers are from July 13 to July 26.

According to the figures from the HSE, the Tullamore Area had the highest number of new cases in the last two weeks. There were 94 news cases compared to 88 in the previous 14 days. The 14 Day incidence Rate for the Tullamore Area has increased to 322.4 cases per 100,000.

While Tullamore has the highest number of cases, the Edenderry Area has the highest Incidence Rate in Offaly. There were 85 new cases in area in the last 14 days compared to 47 in the previous two weeks. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the Edenderry Area now stands at 364.4 cases per 100,000.

The number of new cases in the Birr Area remains the lowest in the county but there has been a marginal increase from last week. Latest figures from the HSE show that there were 50 new cases in the last two weeks compared to 39 in the preceding 14 days. The 14 Day Incidence Rate for the area for the area is now up to 196.3 cases per 100,000.

The 14 Day Incidence Rate for Ireland stands at 344.2 cases per 100,000.