Man who slashed tyres and threatened neighbour in Offaly appears in court

A MAN slashed the tyres of a car in the house next door in a dispute between neighbours in Banagher, Tullamore District Court heard.

Petru Mihaies, 40, with addresses at Portavolla, Banagher and Rosevale, Ballymount, Dublin 12, pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including criminal damage, making threats and possession of a knife, all arising from an incident at Portavolla on September 18 last year.

Sergeant James O'Sullivan said at 10pm on that date gardai received a report of a male with a knife sitting outside 8 Portavolla.

The man had come out of that residence, slashed the tyres of a man's car at 9 Portavolla and said he was going to cut the throats of that man and the mother of his own two children.

Sergeant O'Sullivan said Mr Mihaies was no longer living at Portavolla because he had moved to Dublin. He had no previous convictions.

Defending solicitor Philip Meagher said Mr Mihaies was a Romanian man who had been living in Ireland since 2015 and had moved to Banagher two months before the incident.

His partner had become very friendly with the wife of the male victim and the accused thought his male neighbour was giving inappropriate advice to his partner.

On the day of the incident his partner told him that she had been given certain advice and he had not liked that and the situation escalated.

Mr Mihaies, who had two daughters aged 10 and 7, had paid for the damage to the car and had written a letter of apology.

Mr Meagher also handed in references from the defendant's workplace where he was employed as a steel fixer.

The man had absented himself from the family home immediately after the incident and had shaken hands with his male neighbour who accepted his apology and there had been no incidents since.

Mr Meagher also said the accused had stopped drinking and from his earnings of €600 a week, he was paying rent and maintenance to his family.

Judge Catherine Staines said the incident must have been a terrifying one for the victims but Mr Mihaies appeared to be genuinely remorseful.

She imposed a 10-month suspended sentence and made it a condition of the suspension that the man have no contact with the neighbour and access to his children must be agreed with his ex-partner.