Judge says Tullamore woman had total disregard for the court

A woman was told she had total disregard for a court order at last week's Tullamore District Court.

Emily Devlin, (31) 1, Kyran Street, Tullamore had driven while she was disqualified with no insurance or driving licence.

She had 23 previous convictions, two for no insurance, and had previously been convicted and disqualified from driving for two years.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of driving without insurance or driving licence on May 21 2021, at Chancery Close, Tullamore.

She also had summonses in relation to May 5, 2020 when she had been driving at Church road, Tullamore with no insurance or driving licence.

On February 1, 2020 at Kilbride, Tullamore she drove a vehicle and failed to produce a driving licence or insurance.

Her solicitor Patrick Martin said she was a 31 year old woman with three children. She had to go to Mullingar hospital on May 21. Judge Staines asked why she even had a car when she was disqualified. Mr Martin said it was hers at the time but it is now gone.

Judge Staines imposeda  six months sentence in the Dochas women's prison, suspended for one year. She also disqualified her from driving for a period of six years.

In addition she received a disqualification of four years on each of two summonses for road traffic offences.

Judge Staines warned the defendant that if she drove again she would go to prison.

