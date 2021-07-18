Offaly man who failed to stop vehicle for garda had 49 previous convictions

A man who failed to stop his vehicle when directed to do so by the gardai had 49 previous convictions.

The car Michael Lally (28) 3, McCauley Drive, Birr, was driving was swerving from left to right on Wilmer Road, Birr, while the defendant was holding a mobile phone in his hand to video the garda who was pursuing him, Tullamore District Court heard. He also had no insurance or driving licence.

In March 2020, Mr Lally had been disqualified from driving for two years. Previously in 2011 he was disqualified from driving for 10 years.

His solicitor Donal Farrelly said the offence happened last September and since that date he had done extremely well in relation to not drinking. He seems to have turned his life around, said Mr Farrelly.

Judge Staines imposed a six month sentence which she suspended for one year and disqualified him from driving for six years. On the dangerous driving charge she imposed a two year disqualification.

She took into consideration the offence of not stopping for Garda Christopher Campbell.