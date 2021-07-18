Offaly man who failed to stop vehicle for garda had 49 previous convictions

Offaly man who failed to stop vehicle for garda had 49 previous convictions

Offaly man who failed to stop vehicle for garda had 49 previous convictions

Reporter:

Reporter

A man who failed to stop his vehicle when directed to do so by the gardai had 49 previous convictions.

The car Michael Lally (28) 3, McCauley Drive, Birr, was driving was swerving from left to right on Wilmer Road, Birr, while the defendant was holding a mobile phone in his hand to video the garda who was pursuing him, Tullamore District Court heard. He also had no insurance or driving licence.

In March 2020, Mr Lally had been disqualified from driving for two years. Previously in 2011 he was disqualified from driving for 10 years.

His solicitor Donal Farrelly said the offence happened last September and since that date he had done extremely well in relation to not drinking. He seems to have turned his life around, said Mr Farrelly.

Judge Staines imposed a six month sentence which she suspended for one year and disqualified him from driving for six years. On the dangerous driving charge she imposed a two year disqualification.

She took into consideration the offence of not stopping for Garda Christopher Campbell.

Canopies to be introduced in Offaly town for outdoor dining

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie