Landmark bar and restaurant in centre of Tullamore goes up for sale

Landmark pub in centre of Tullamore goes up for sale
A landmark bar and restaurant in the centre of Tullamore has gone up for sale.
Now called William Street, the pub previously traded as The Wolf Trap and Pats Bar among other names.
With an overall floor area of 10903 sq/ft, the bar and restaurant is on the market for €600,000.
It is currently not trading but it occupies a prime location in the centre of Tullamore.
It is a large, two-storey over basement traditional style licensed premises.
The accommodation comprises ground floor public bar, lounge bar, restaurant, function room, customer toilets and catering kitchen.
On the first floor there is a former restaurant area and customer toilets.
Outside, there is a large, enclosed courtyard beer garden with pedestrian and delivery access from William Street. In the basement there is a cellar with coldroom and staff changing facilities.
The entire is presented in excellent decorative order throughout.
