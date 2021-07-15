Learner tractor driver was doing this when stopped by gardai

Mobile talking tractor driving learner stopped and silenced in Laois

Learner tractor driver was doing this when stopped by gardai

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

A learner tractor driver in the Midlands was found to breaking the rules of the road when stopped by gardaí in the county.

The Laois Offaly Garda Division issued a statement after stopping the learner.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit on patrol today in south Laois stopped a Learner Permit holder who was driving a tractor and towing farm machinery while holding a mobile phone," said the gardaí.

A Fixed Charge Notice was issued to the driver added the guards.

Apart from the road safety issue, gardaí also so it is a farm safety reminder to people working in agriculture.

Once thriving hotel in Offaly town is now a 'dreadful eyesore'

Man travelling at 'outrageous speed' on motorbike in Offaly 'fortunate to be alive'

Man travelling at 'outrageous speed' on motorbike in Offaly 'fortunate to be alive'

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie