Covid survivor cuts ribbon of Offaly clubs's new gym

Clodiagh Gaels GAA, an amlagamation of Killeigh and Killurin, have unveiled their new gym with the help of club icon Joe Kelly.

The doors were finally officially opened on the gym in recent weeks with Joe, a true Gaels supporter and Covid survivor, on hand to cut the ribbon.

"For the duration of the construction of the gym, Joe was in ICU battling with Covid. Our gym committee of Gavin Sheil, Clint Horan and Kevin Hinch said from day one of the project that Joe Kelly would officially open the gym when he was fit and ready and ironically Joe came home as the gym was being completed," the club said.

"We would like to thank everyone for their tremendous support from our very first fundraiser on December 26, 2020, when we gathered together as players for a soccer tournament to burn off the turkey from the previous day.

"We raised €360 from that and that brought us to our next fundraiser. We came up with a marathon challenge and had two teams of our players competing against each other to see which team won the marathon. That was an incredibly successful fundraiser raising a huge €13,170.

"We would like to thank everyone who donated to this fundraiser. Without your support we definitely would not have our gym which will benefit the GAA players of the present and future.

"We would like to thank Anthony Sheil, Tom Gorman, Philip Gorman, Chadwicks, Eddie Kenehan, Shane and Barry Dolan, Willie Grennan, Dwayne Dunne, John Hinch, Mahon Windows, Tony Purcell for all of their work from the beginning of the project to the end.

"We have a gym patron scheme currently running which gives you a chance to support us and have your name on our patron's board in the gym for the next three years. €100 will get your name on the wall for three years and you will be entered into a monthly club draw with a variety of prizes. For more information contact players or committee members."