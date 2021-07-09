Emergency services attend scene of two vehicle collision at busy junction in Offaly this afternoon

Emergency services attend of two vehicle collision at busy junction in Offaly
Emergency services attended the scene of a two vehicle collision at busy junction in Offaly this afternoon.
The accident happened at the Blueball on the N52 between Tullamore and Birr. It is a busy crossroads where vehicles coming from the Cloghan direction joins the N52.
Gardai, paramedics and units of the fire service attended the scene of the accident with traffic delayed in the area for a time.
There are no reports of serious injuries.
