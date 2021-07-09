No joy for Offaly athlete at European U-23 Track and Field Championships

THERE was disappointment for Killeigh athlete, Mark Milner when he bowed out in the 800 metres heats at the European U-23 Track and Field Championships in Tallinn today.

The leader went through the first lap in 54.35 seconds and Milner fought with everything he had to try and get into contention for one of the two automatic qualifying places. However, as the tempo increased in a blistering last lap, Milner found that he didn't have it on this occasion and tailed off to finish last in the heat as he couldn't get into the bunch.

The heat was won in impressive style by Belgian Chrestan Elliott in 1.47.43. Britain Randolph Thomas was second in 1.48.04 while the thid placed Celik Mehmet (Turkey) ran 1.48.70.

The most disappointing aspect for Milner will be that he was well outside of his personal best. He had ran 1.48.45 to qualify for the championships. That wouldn't have been enough to get him one of two fastest losers places for the final but it would have put him in the mix.

Milner, however, will learn a lot from the experience. That is championship running and he has the ability to make considerable improvements in the coming years. Now on an athletics scholarship at UCD, he progressed up through the juvenile system at Tullamore Harriers and is coached by Kilbeggan man Joe Ryan.