More road closures to affect Offaly motorists this week
Road closures in the south and west of the county will affect motorists between Tuesday, July 6 and Friday, July 9.
The following routes are affected:
Cloghan to Shannonbridge (Lissaniska) R-357
Road Closure: 06th – 07th July
Balliver to Wynns Cross R-438
Road Closure: 07th – 9th July
Local traffic diversions will be in place.
These road closures are necessary to facilitate repair works to the roads. You can see a map of the proposed road closures and diversion routes HERE.
Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience caused to road users.
