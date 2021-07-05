More road closures to affect Offaly motorists this week

Road closures in the south and west of the county will affect motorists between Tuesday, July 6 and Friday, July 9.

The following routes are affected:

Cloghan to Shannonbridge (Lissaniska) R-357

Road Closure: 06th – 07th July

Balliver to Wynns Cross R-438

Road Closure: 07th – 9th July

Local traffic diversions will be in place.

These road closures are necessary to facilitate repair works to the roads. You can see a map of the proposed road closures and diversion routes HERE

Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience caused to road users.

