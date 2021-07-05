Offaly motorists warned of host of local road closures this week

Road closure
Offaly County Council is warning motorists of a number of road closures in the wider Edenderry area this week.
Kilsaran will be carrying roadworks on behalf of Offaly County Council at various locations on Tuesday, July 6, Wednesday, July 7 and Thursday, July 8.
The routes affected are as follows:
L-1021-1 - Cappanageragh - Tuesday, July 6
L-10232-1 - Derrygrogan Big - Wednesday, July 7
L-1023-2 - Bracklin Little - Thursday, July 8
Sections of road at the above locations will be closed upon these dates for one day while the works are carried out and traffic diversion routes will be in place.
You can see maps of the affected areas as well as diversion routes by TAPPING HERE.
Offaly County Council regrets any inconvenience to road users.
More News
Volunteer Joe Grennan, pictured with some of the Killina Presentation Resource Centre committee members
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.