Food stalls galore at new Offaly market launching this week

Volunteer Joe Grennan, pictured with some of the Killina Presentation Resource Centre committee members

The Killina Presentation Resource Centre will host the first of its new monthly community markets this Sunday, July 11, continuing on the second Sunday of every month.

The outdoor market will run from 11am to 3pm on the grounds of the former Presentation Sisters convent.

Visitors to the market will be able to browse food stalls selling everything from delicious baked goods, to local organic lamb and fresh local milk. Crafts including 3D casts, wood-based artistry, abstract visionary paintings and sacred geometry will also be on display along with stalls selling jewellery, handbags, flowers and toys.

Mouth-watering Mexican street food with an Irish twist will be available to purchase from Bia Cantina and the resident Little Coffee Hut will be on-site selling hot drinks and snacks. 

Chairperson of the Killina Presentation Resource Centre Committee, Michael Connolly, commented: “We have been blown away by the positivity circulating around the centre since we opened the gardens for local people to enjoy. The new community market is the next step in providing a place at the heart of Killina for people to gather safely and it gives talented local people the opportunity to showcase their wares.”

The orchard garden and nun’s walk will be open as usual for visitors to enjoy, with a beautiful fairy trail to entertain children. Picnic benches are available for families as well as benches recycled from old pallets and sacking by committee members.  

