'Slim to none' - Chances of bypass around busy Offaly town not looking good

It's a well known fact that the traffic is at an extremely high level in Birr, with the town sometimes resembling city traffic.

The congestion is particularly bad on Thursday and Friday afternoons and while many motorists might grumble about it there seems to be little appetite to tackle the problem.

Speaking to the Tribune Cllr John Carroll pointed out that this matter was discussed in depth by the local council about ten years ago, during which the option of creating a bypass was examined.

This in fact wasn't the first time that a bypass had been mooted for the town, with it having been examined a couple of times previously, but nothing ever came of it.

“About ten years ago a couple of options were on the table,” said the Councillor. “The first option was building a bypass which would run in a wide circumference around the town, at a considerable distance from the town, running through areas like Kennedy's Cross and the Mile Tree. This would be a long bypass and is probably too ambitious.

“A more realistic option is nearer to the town and would connect the Birr / Banagher road to the Birr / Portumna road. There would be more chance of getting funding for this less ambitious option. The councillors on Birr Town Council ten years ago decided to turn down option one. However, option two never got off the ground.”

The councillor said he doesn't hear many people complaining about the heavy traffic coming through the town, and he feels it's not really an issue for most people.

“Birr Town Council seriously discussed the option of creating a bypass ten years ago. Nothing came of it. Now very few people are talking about it. It seems that that bird has flown.”