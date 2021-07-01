Dublin lads on charity walk across Ireland receive incredible welcome in Offaly town

Dublin lads on charity walk across Ireland receive incredible welcome in Offaly

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Two Dublin lads on an epic charity walk across Ireland received an incredible welcome as they made their way through Offaly this week.

Scott Ward and Derek O'Brien, both aged 19, are walking across Ireland from Dublin to the Cliffs of Moher to raise funds for ABACAS Kilbarrack Special School. It is a school for children with a diagnosis of Autism and both of the lads have cousins in the school.

Their long walk took them right through Offaly this week through Edenderry, Tullamore, Kilcormac, Birr and Banagher.

Speaking on Ireland AM on Virigin Media One this morning, the lads spoke glowing about the welcome they received in Offaly, particularly in Kilcormac where they were greeted by locals wearing Dublin jerseys. They also posted a picture from their time in Banagher.

While their feet must be sore at this stage, they are continuing their walk as they approach the west coast and have already raised an incredible €30,000. 

Thankfully they will be getting a lift back from Clare to Dublin once their walk is complete!

You can donate by CLICKING HERE

