'Drifting manoeuvres' on road in Offaly results in fine for motorist

A MAN was fined €500 but escaped a driving ban after Tullamore District Court heard an off-duty garda saw him carrying out 'drifting manoeuvres' on a road near Banagher.

Michael Naylor, 27, Rathcabbin, Roscrea, had been initially summonsed for dangerous driving but a plea to the lesser charge of careless driving was accepted by Judge Bernadette Owens on the recommendation of the prosecution.

Garda Pat McGee, Tullamore, said he was off duty on July 8 last year when at about 8.40pm he saw a car coming down from Harbour Cross, Banagher at Cushcallow.

It was a white Ford Escort and it performed five or six drifting manoeuvres on the road and also overtook a van.

Garda McGee said he followed the car and got its registration, reported it to Birr Garda Station and the next day contacted Michael Naylor at his address.

The garda said that two days later the accused called to the station and made a full statement admitting the drifting.

Garda McGee explained that drifting is a manoeuvre where a car is thrown from left to right causing it to skid. He added that the man had no previous convictions.

Kenneth Kerins, BL, defending, said Mr Naylor apologised for the offence and had since registered for a driving course.

Mr Kerins said the accused's work took him to many different areas and the loss of his licence would have a significant impact on him.

A man involved in a family business which employed four people, he was also involved in a GAA club and work references for him were handed into the court.

Judge Owens was told Mr Naylor had learned a very salutary lesson and his behaviour was both inexplicable and irrational but he would not be troubling the court again.