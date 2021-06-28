Emergency funding to help with repairs to Offaly playground after damage caused

Emergency funding to help with repairs to Offaly playground after damage caused

Emergency funding to help with repairs to Offaly playground after damage caused

Reporter:

Reporter

EMERGENCY funding has been made available to a Community Playground from the Tullamore Municipal District to cover the cost of repairs.
Local councillor Frank Moran made the announcement of the 'once off' funding to Community Playground.

Damage was caused to the fence, swings and other items in the playground by what was termed ''inappropriate behaviour'' leaving the committee with a bill of €3,200.

The committee sought help from the council, however, it didn't fall under the criteria for available grants. However,good news came when Cllr Moran said, "I’m delighted to announce the members of Tullamore Municipal District have today approved once off emergency funding to cover the outstanding invoice in full. This amenity is essential now that we near the end of the school year and I hope a committee can come together in the near future to ensure its viability in the future. Vandalism is a major factor here and I would encourage those responsible to STOP wrecking this much used facility-remember it’s there not just for today’s generation but for generations to come." 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie