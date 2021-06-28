Emergency funding to help with repairs to Offaly playground after damage caused
EMERGENCY funding has been made available to a Community Playground from the Tullamore Municipal District to cover the cost of repairs.
Local councillor Frank Moran made the announcement of the 'once off' funding to Community Playground.
Damage was caused to the fence, swings and other items in the playground by what was termed ''inappropriate behaviour'' leaving the committee with a bill of €3,200.
The committee sought help from the council, however, it didn't fall under the criteria for available grants. However,good news came when Cllr Moran said, "I’m delighted to announce the members of Tullamore Municipal District have today approved once off emergency funding to cover the outstanding invoice in full. This amenity is essential now that we near the end of the school year and I hope a committee can come together in the near future to ensure its viability in the future. Vandalism is a major factor here and I would encourage those responsible to STOP wrecking this much used facility-remember it’s there not just for today’s generation but for generations to come."
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.