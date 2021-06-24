Garda assaulted after series of public order incidents in Offaly town

The normally peaceful atmosphere on a Wednesday afternoon in an Offaly town was shattered last week when a number of public order incidents broke out.

A Garda spokesman said the incidents in Cloghan involved two young men and took place in the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday, June 16.

Locals were distressed and angered to see the rumpus happening in their town and they contacted the Gardai.

When Gardai arrived, one was assaulted by one of the men.

The offenders were arrested and charged with intoxication in a public place; threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour; threats to cause criminal damage; and assaulting a Guard.

The spokesman said one of the men was from Cloghan and the other was from Tullamore.

