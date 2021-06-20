Olympic dream comes true for Tullamore man as Ireland rugby sevens make Tokyo

A DREAM came true for a talented Tullamore sportsman on Sunday when he was a pivotal part of the Irish rugby sevens team that qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

Jordan Conroy was in great form as Ireland successfully came through the final qualifying tournament in Monaco.

Ireland defeated France 28-19 in the final of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage, as they secured the 12th and final place in the Men’s Sevens competition in Tokyo.

It represented a remarkable journey for sevens rugby in Ireland as they moved up from the bottom tier in Europe to Olympic qualification in the space of just six years.

Conroy has been a crucial part of that journey and his blistering pace and tries from the wing have instrumental in Ireland's success.

The Olympic Men’s Rugby Sevens competition will take place from 26-28 July, with all the action taking place at Tokyo Stadium, which hosted the opening match of Rugby World Cup 2019.

Conroy was in sparkling form throughout the tournament. A multi talented sports man in his youth, he also excelled at athletics and soccer before concentrating on rugby. A former underage player with Tullamore Rugby Club and now with Buccaneers, he was given a contract with the Irish sevens squad some years ago.

Conroy got in for two tries during Ireland's 31-10 win over Zimbabwe in their first game. He got another try in their 31-0 win over Mexico and then touched down for a hat trick in the 43-0 win over Tonga. He got a spectacular try after a great off load from Terry Kennedy in the in the 21-7 win over Samoa as they waltzed out of their group.

Ireland defeated Hong Kong 28-5 in the semi-final and had a thrilling 28-19 win over France in the final on Sunday. Conroy capped a sensational tournament with two crucial second half tries as Ireland overturned a 12-7 half time deficit to book their place. Conroy got 11 tries in all in the tournament and the other Olympic qualifiers are: Fiji, New Zealand, South Africa, USA, Japan, Argentina, Australia, Canada, Kenya, Great Britain, South Korea.