Concerns over parking delays plans for veterinary clinic in Offaly town

Concerns over parking delay plans for veterinary clinic in Offaly town
Concerns over parking spaces and the zoning of the proposed property have delayed plans for a veterinary clinic in Edenderry
Highfield Veterinary applied for planning permission for the clinic at Unit 5, Mangan’s, Dublin Road, Edenderry.
The proposed development consists of change of use of an existing commercial unit to a veterinary clinic and retail space, including X-ray room, surgery, prep area, isolation room, two consult rooms, dispensary, dog kennels, small animals grooming area, cattery, plant room, staff office, canteen and all associated site works.
However in seeking further information before making a decision on the project, Offaly County Council stated that is has 'serious concerns' in regard to the shortfall of car-parking spaces and also said that it has no record of a commercial use being granted in relation to the unit.
