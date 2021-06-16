Gardai arrest violent male following assault on Offaly ambulance crew

Gardai arrested a violent and intoxicated male this afternoon Wednesday June 16, following an assault on two ambulance personnel in Tullamore.
The ambulance had been responding to an incident in a house in the town when the incident happened.
Tullamore Gardai assisted by members attached to Portlaoise Garda Station arrested the man.
Three patrol cars followed by a garda van sped its way through the town this afternoon to the Garda station.
Gardai say a court date will follow.
