Developers clamouring to build in one area of Offaly

One area in Tullamore is proving to be extremely popular with developers and a number of applications have been submitted to the local authority for housing in the region.

The latest comes from two separate applicants who are seeking planning approval for a total of 159 houses in the Arden area.

One scheme is for 99 two-storey dwellings, comprising 8 one-bedroom apartments, 6 two-bedroom terrace houses, 7 three-bedroom detached houses, 26 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, 40 four-bedroom semi-detached houses, 8 five-bedroom detached houses, and 4 five-bedroom semi-detached houses.

Provision will also be made for a creche catering for a maximum of 50 children. The application is in the name of Joseph Doorley.

Meanwhile, an application in the name of Sheila Doorley is seeking permission for 60 two-storey dwellings. This also includes one-bedroom apartments and the rest is made up of a mix of three, four and five-bedroom terrace, semi-detached and detached houses.

Just recently Rocktop Asset Management Limited gave notice that they intend to apply to Offaly County Council for permission to develop a site also at Arden, Tullamore for the construction of 173 houses.