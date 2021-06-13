Developers clamouring to build in one area of Offaly

Developers clamouring to build in one area of Offaly

The Arden area of Tullamore is proving popular for housing developers

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

One area in Tullamore is proving to be extremely popular with developers and a number of applications have been submitted to the local authority for housing in the region.

The latest comes from two separate applicants who are seeking planning approval for a total of 159 houses in the Arden area.

One scheme is for 99 two-storey dwellings, comprising 8 one-bedroom apartments, 6 two-bedroom terrace houses, 7 three-bedroom detached houses, 26 three-bedroom semi-detached houses, 40 four-bedroom semi-detached houses, 8 five-bedroom detached houses, and 4 five-bedroom semi-detached houses.

Provision will also be made for a creche catering for a maximum of 50 children. The application is in the name of Joseph Doorley.

Brand new fishing club launched in Offaly

Meanwhile, an application in the name of Sheila Doorley is seeking permission for 60 two-storey dwellings. This also includes one-bedroom apartments and the rest is made up of a mix of three, four and five-bedroom terrace, semi-detached and detached houses.

Just recently Rocktop Asset Management Limited gave notice that they intend to apply to Offaly County Council for permission to develop a site also at Arden, Tullamore for the construction of 173 houses.

End of an era as beloved Offaly postmistress retires

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie